UEFA and other football federations have made a big deal about kicking racism out of football, but the true test of whether they will actually walk the walk rather than just pay lip service is upon them already.

Vile and offensive banners were unfurled before Hungary played their most recent Euro 2020 game, and now Andros Townsend has challenged the authorities to step up.

The Premier League star believes that the Hungarian FA need to be punished for the lack of action, telling talkSPORT that he wants to see a stadium closure.