(Video) Argentina midfielder discusses the second half problems that their squad is dealing with ahead of fixture against Paraguay

Copa America
Posted by

Argentina will look to continue the momentum that it build following their 1-0 win over Uruguay. Now they’ll turn their attention to Paraguay. 

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes spoke to the media where Diario AS relayed his comments. The 26-year-old missed the game against Uruguay and talked about his physical condition.

“I’m here to play; I’m better from the blow. In the midfield, we have different types of players, and whoever plays the best will do the best possible,” Paredes said.

One of the criticisms that the Argentina national team is their performances in the second half. Paredes discussed whether this is a concern for the rest of the squad.

“Yes, I think that in the first games we got a little behind, against Uruguay we improved it, but it is something that we have to keep improving,” Paredes said.

Finally, Paredes touched on whether they feel pressure to win the entire tournament.

“We go game after game, I think we have an incredible group of players, and I think we can fight,” Paredes said.

