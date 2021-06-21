(Video) Argentine manager discuss Lionel Messi’s leadership and when Sergio Agüero will see action as a starter

Following three consecutive fixtures that saw Argentina cough up leads and drop points in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and Copa América, they finally secured a victory over the weekend.

Lionel Scaloni’s squad will look to carry that momentum for the remainder of the tournament. FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi had the assist on the lone goal, and although the 33-year-old brings a lot on the pitch, the Argentina manager spoke about Messi’s leadership.

“I think Messi’s leadership is always the same on the pitch. Outside he is a spectacular guy, who leads the group forward as he has always done,” Scaloni said.

Scaloni also touched on when he believes Messi’s new Barcelona teammate and former Manchester City strike, Sergio Agüero, will be ready for action as a starter.

“Sergio Agüero is getting better every day, and for us, he represents an important contribution,” Scaloni said.