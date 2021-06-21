Video: Barcelona new boy Memphis Depay finishes off textbook counter-attack from the Netherlands

Barcelona new boy Memphis Depay has given Netherlands the lead over North Macedonia with a trademark counter-attacking goal.

Netherlands, who were firm favourites heading into today’s final group contest, were under pressure from North Macedonia, who were clearly intent on making the most of their final Euro 2020 fixture before bowing out of the competition.

However, after Goran Pandev was caught in possession, by a pretty hefty challenge, Netherlands broke from defence to attack in a flash, with Memphis Depay, just days after his move to Barcelona was announced, applying the finish.

Frank de Boer’s men were not considered to be contenders to win Euro 2020 coming into the tournament, but in their two-and-a-half group games they’ve played to date, they’ve been one of the most impressive teams in the competition.

Having Memphis leading your forward line, with the quality what he offers both in the build-up and with his goal contributions, is a major bonus for any side, which is something Barcelona fans can look forward to.

