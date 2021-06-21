Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen has scored an absolute corker to all but seal Denmark’s progression to the Euro 2020 knockouts.

Denmark, having lost both of their first two group matches, must have been left with little hope of progressing out of the group stage and into the last 16 of the competition.

However, the scenes which have unfolded tonight could not have been foreseen, and thankfully for the Danes, they’ve ALL gone in their favour.

With Denmark leading Russia 2-1 and Belgium beating Finland in St. Petersburg, the Danes knew that they would be heading through if the scores stayed the same.

They weren’t prepared to sit on the edge of their penalty area and defend, though. They were intent on taking matters into their own hands, with Andreas Christensen taking responsibility.

The Chelsea star, who is not renown for his contributions in the attacking third, has just scored the goal of his life.

Once the celebrations had calmed, Christensen turned to the camera and made the number ’10’ with his fingers, dedicating his goal to fallen teammate Christian Eriksen. An act of pure class.

