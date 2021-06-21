(Video) Chile’s Eduardo Vargas scores a thunderous goal to take the lead over Uruguay

Chile forward Eduardo Vargas continues to make his mark as one of the greatest goal-scorers in Copa America history.

The Atletico Mineiro talent came into the fixture against Uruguay having already notched goal involvements against Argentina and Bolivia in the 2021 edition of the Copa America.

Vargas added to his current goal tally in this tournament with an impressive tight angle goal during the first half against Uruguay.

The Chilean forward can thank fellow teammate Ben Brereton as his superb touch in Uruguay’s defensive third proved to be the catalyst in this goal sequence.

There was no stopping this shot from Vargas ? Chile takes the early lead ??? (sponsored by @Verizon) pic.twitter.com/7cIvvmlvdQ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 21, 2021

(Pictures from Sport TV2)

For the moment, Chile stands at the top of Group A with seven points.