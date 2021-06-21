Video: Mikkel Damsgaard keeps Denmark’s Euro 2020 hopes alive with stunning finish vs Russia

Denmark have taken the lead in their potentially pivotal Euro 2020 clash with Russia, with Mikkel Damsgaard finding the back of the net in style.

With Denmark having been defeated in both of their opening group games, with extenuating circumstances playing their part in their struggles, the Danes headed into tonight’s clash with Russia knowing that only a win would keep their Euro 2020 hopes alive.

Russia, who were ahead of the Danes at kick-off, provided the opposition for tonight, with Denmark scoring the opening goal to give them hope of progressing, especially with second-place Finland facing world number one Belgium in the other game of the night.

Sampdoria’s 20-year-old sensation Mikkel Damsgaard found the back of the net with a quite sensational finish to, against all odds, give Denmark a fighting chance of reaching the knockout stages of the competition.

What a stunning finish that is from the youngster – a moment to remember!

