Video: Denmark’s Yussuf Poulsen gifted goal by catastrophic back-pass from Russian defender

Denmark were gifted a second goal of the game against Russia via a catastrophic defensive error.

The Danes knew that they would only progress into the knockout stages of Euro 2020 if they won tonight and the other group match went in their favour.

Knowing that they could have no influence in Finland vs Belgium in St. Petersburg, all Denmark could do is get the three points on the board and hope for the best.

In the first-half of the contest, Denmark took the lead – and how.

While their opener was a goal of enormous quality, the second is one of the worst goals you’ll see all summer, with Russia putting it on a plate for their opponents.

Yussuf Poulsen was alert to latch onto the loose back pass, so he deserves credit for that, but the pass was so miserably misplaced that you have to consider it a gift from the Russians.

Oh no. Oh no. Oh no no no no no. Watch and listen on the BBC https://t.co/XraUz1fsnJ#RUSDEN #Euro2020 #bbceuro2020 pic.twitter.com/EFhWnnFo2r — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 21, 2021

