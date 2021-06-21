Menu

Video: England have to play undroppable Harry Kane and play to his strengths says Townsend

England go into Tuesday night’s game against the Czech Republic in a healthy enough position, but with doubts creeping in over the form of captain, Harry Kane.

It’s a fair comment that he’s barely made an impact in the two matches that he’s played at the Euro 2020 tournament, but he has been denied the kind of service that he thrives upon.

Andros Townsend told talkSPORT that he believes that Kane remains undroppable for the Three Lions, and has suggested that England won’t win if he’s only getting six touches in the box each game.

