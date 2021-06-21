(Video) Gary Neville shifts blame for Harry Kane’s lethargic England performance to his teammates

Harry Kane is yet to open his scoring account for England, with The Three Lions having left their qualification through to the European knockout stages to the final clash with the Czech Republic tomorrow.

Speaking ahead of the pivotal tie, as reported by Sky Sports – with the national side able to go through with at least a draw – Gary Neville shifted the blame to the Tottenham Hotspur frontman’s fellow teammates.

Having achieved an impressive 1-0 victory against World Cup finalists Croatia in the opening group stage game, Gareth Southgate’s men succumbed to a disappointing draw against Scotland, looking utterly devoid of answers for Steve Clarke’s tactics.

The former Red Devil’s words make some amount of sense, though concerns on the part of England fans could likewise be acknowledged given the short-term nature of the competition in question.

Should England manage to secure qualification through to the knockout stages with the Spurs frontman’s boots still kicking up nothing but dust, the national boss could be vilified for taking a huge risk and sticking with the skipper through his continued dry spell.

? "I don't believe for one second Southgate instructed James and Shaw not to cross the half-way line and go forward with speed… they've done that all year for Chelsea and Man Utd!" Gary Neville explains why he feels Harry Kane has become a scapegoat for #ENG at #Euro2020… pic.twitter.com/hxy6UgSZZ4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 21, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports