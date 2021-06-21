(Video) Goalkeeper error hands Belgium lead after Vermaelen header ricochets off crossbar

Belgium are currently set, at the time of writing, to emerge from the group stages of the European Championship as leaders of Group B.

Having had an effort from Romelu Lukaku ruled out in the second-half, the Red Devils responded with a headed effort via Thomas Vermaelen, which was eventually ruled as an own goal.

Richoeting off the crossbar, the Belgian’s header found Lukas Hradecky’s back with the Bayer Leverkusen shotstopper desperately attempting, and failing, to keep the ball behind the white line.

With Denmark leading Russia in St Petersburg, Finland look set to miss out on a place in the knockout stages despite having defended bravely against Roberto Martinez’s Belgium side.

Likely to secure a perfect finish to the group stages with three wins from three, the No.1 ranked national outfit will not struggle for any backing amongst neutrals for the Euros crown alongside Roberto Mancini’s similarly impressive Italy team.

Ingrato fútbol que en vez de permitir el gol de Vermaelen de cabeza en primera instancia quiso que Sea en contra de Hradecky, el que más merece los octavos de final.#FIN #BEL pic.twitter.com/Tan8rF0kMU — Fútbol Vertical (@futbol_vertical) June 21, 2021

Pictures courtesy of TRT1