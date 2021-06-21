(Video) Lionel Messi’s performance in Argentina victory over Uruguay

Lionel Messi had a hand in Argentina picking up a victory against Uruguay, as the 33-year-old picked up the assist in the match’s lone goal.

Messi played in all 90 minutes, where he had 78 touches while making four key passes. One resulted in a cross to Guido Rodríguez, who would head the ball past Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

On the ground, Messi went 40 for 47 on his passes for an 85-percent completion percentage, along with going 15 for 23 on his ground duels. Here are some of his best moments from the 1-0 Argentina win over Uruguay.