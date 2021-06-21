Menu

(Video) Luis Suarez once again delivers for Uruguay as he helps secure the equalizer against Chile

Atletico Madrid
Posted by

There has been much talk as of late regarding the sluggish play of Luis Suarez with Uruguay, but as he has done countless times in his career, the veteran striker once again silenced such doubt.

As Uruguay was in dire need of a goal during its 2021 Copa America group stage fixture against Chile, Suarez wound up playing a key role in the side’s game-tying score.

Suarez found himself in a physical duel with former Barcelona teammate and Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal during a set piece situation.

Still, the Atletico Madrid striker managed to win the mini battle as he helped force an own goal off Vidal.

(Pictures from TVP Sport)

Uruguay is on its way to a much-needed point from this match.

More Stories Arturo Vidal Luis Suarez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.