(Video) Samuel Eto’o states Argentine tactician has what it takes to manage Barcelona

River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo has long seen his name connected to various job openings in Europe, but he has remained in Argentina.

Nonetheless, former FC Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o is a massive fan of the Argentine tactician and praised him during an appearance on “Super Depor Radio.”

“What he is doing now in Argentine football is barbaric. (…) It does not surprise me what he does; he does it like when he played,” Eto’o said.

Eto’o went on to state that Gallardo is a manager for a club like Barcelona. The former player stated that the 45-year-old’s ideas are those found in Europe, making him stand out from the rest.

“He is a coach who aims for teams like Barcelona,” Eto’o said. “It makes him different from the other coaches. He is in one of the best leagues in the world, but also with a European idea and knows how to mix it up.”

Gallardo has a current contract with River Plated until the end of 2021. Barcelona is bringing back Ronald Koeman for another year, but perhaps they could take their former player’s advice and pursue Gallardo.