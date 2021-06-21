The form of England captain, Harry Kane, has been a real talking point during Euro 2020.

Tottenham Hotspur marksman, Kane, came into the tournament on the back of another outstanding season at club level.

In the opening two games of the European Championship, however, he’s looked far from his best.

As Simon Jordan argued on talkSPORT, his team-mates haven’t been pulling up any trees either.

The pundit agrees that Kane must play in the upcoming matches and, given the right service, will continue to prove what a top-class striking exponent he is.