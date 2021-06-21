Georginio Wijnaldum has enjoyed a prolific European Championship so far, finding the net on four occasions across three fixtures.

The Dutchman registered his second and third of the tournament in an evening clash with North Macedonia to set Frank de Boer’s side up for a perfect group stage finish.

The ex-Liverpool star tapped in his first effort at close range after being well picked out by ranging forward Memphis Depay.

Within seven minutes, the PSG-bound midfielder pounced on a poorly parried ball by shotstopper Stole Dimitrievski to further widen the scoreline and allow the former No.5 to break international legend Marco van Basten’s record of 24 goals for the national side.

Being set to take a third victory in a row in the tournament, following Italy’s lead, the national side have to be considered genuine contenders for the Euros crown beyond the group stage.

While one might fairly argue that Group C is hardly the most challenging of groups, a free-scoring Holland outfit is certainly a sight few will cherish as the knockout stages near.

No team have scored more goals than #NED at @Euro2020 ? @GWijnaldum strokes home his nation's second of the game – and seventh of the group stage ??????????????#MKDNED | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/csgc9P7ilc — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 21, 2021

Pictures courtesy of ITV