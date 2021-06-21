Barcelona surely won’t be surprised by the latest quotes attributed to La Liga chief, Javier Tebas.

Never particularly helpful in any event, Tebas has made his stance on the Catalan’s attempts to keep hold of Lionel Messi crystal clear.

“I hope they do manage to keep Messi,” he was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“But we won’t change the rules. We can’t have a regulation specifically for Barcelona or Messi.

“They are trying to reduce their total salary volume. Real Madrid have put in a lot of effort so their losses are a long way off Barcelona’s. To have Messi, Barcelona will have to reduce the salary of other players or to try and sell players.”

The issue of Financial Fair Play is certainly the biggest stumbling block to Barca being able to keep hold of their best-ever player.

It would seem the Argentinian has been convinced by president Joan Laporta and his intention to build a winning project.

That, more than the financial aspects of any new contract, is believed to be Messi’s motivation.

Given how much debt Barca find themselves in, however, (the BBC report the figure at 1.2bn Euros or £1.03bn), players will have to be sold and salaries reduced in order that Messi’s own reduced wages can be afforded.

There is at least a willingness from both parties, which is more than can be said for Javier Tebas.