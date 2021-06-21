Wembley could be at 75% capacity for Euro 2020 semi-finals and final

Wembley Stadium could welcome back huge crowds for the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final, according to latest reports.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant this summer’s European Championships were delayed by a year, while most games have also had to be played in front of only half-full stadiums at best.

However, it now looks like an agreement is close between UEFA and the government to allow Wembley to be at 75% capacity for the upcoming semi-finals and final of this summer’s competition, as per Tariq Panja of the New York Times…

Looks like UEFA and British government coming close to an agreement for semis and finals at Wembley, at least as far as "guests" are concerned. Also, significantly, looks like capacity might be increased to 75 percent of stadium. Talks on foreign fan access ongoing. — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) June 21, 2021

This would be a great boost for the beautiful game, which has just not been quite the same without spectators in stadiums.

Most of the last Premier League season had to be played behind closed doors, with only some small numbers of fans allowed in for a few games in the winter, and then towards the end of the campaign.

Even having small crowds back has been a big improvement, but nothing would beat a packed Wembley for these huge matches coming up next month.