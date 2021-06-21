Menu

West Ham line up £18million transfer deal for Euro 2020 star

West Ham are reportedly eyeing up a transfer deal for Gent striker Roman Yaremchuk after his fine form for Ukraine at Euro 2020.

Reports claim the Hammers are ‘serious’ about signing the 25-year-old this summer, and it looks like they could do so for a bargain fee of around £18million.

West Ham could do with strengthening in attack after some recent failed signings in that area of the pitch, with David Moyes a little overly reliant on Michail Antonio last season.

Yaremchuk looks like he could be ideal for West Ham, with the prolific Ukraine international scoring 23 goals in all competitions last season.

West Ham also have Andriy Yarmolenko at the London Stadium, so that could be useful in helping persuade Yaremchuk join him at the club this summer.

West Ham have also been strongly linked with Blackburn Rovers hot-shot Adam Armstrong this summer.

