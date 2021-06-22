Menu

Arsenal in very advanced talks to clinch €35m transfer, deal expected if nothing goes wrong

Arsenal are reportedly in advanced talks over a transfer deal for Lyon star Houssem Aouar.

The Gunners are now expected to complete a deal for Aouar at around €35million as Lyon need to sell their star player this summer, with the move now expected to go through as long as nothing goes wrong late on, according to Todo Fichajes.

Aouar has shone in his time in Ligue 1, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young midfielders in Europe, particularly with his performances in the 2019/20 Champions League.

Arsenal would do well to land a talent like the France international, with Mikel Arteta in need of more quality on the ball in the middle of the park.

Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos were both on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid last season, and Aouar seems ideal to come in as a long-term replacement.

The 22-year-old could be a decent alternative to Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, who is a similar style of creative midfielder and who has been linked with Arsenal by The Athletic in recent times.

Aouar could be a realistic target, however, as the Sun have also linked him with Arsenal in recent times, whilst quoting him as admitting: “This could be my last game for the club” before the final match of last season.

