As the Italian media see it as ‘only a matter of time’ before Aaron Ramsey is offloaded by Juventus this summer, Calciomercato insist that a return to Arsenal is not cards due to the midfielder’s wages.

The Italian outlet state that a meeting is scheduled between the club and Ramsey’s representatives as they look to plan an exit which will free up some funds for returning manager Massimiliano (Max) Allegri.

Calciomercato report that the 30-year-old wishes to return to the Premier League, with West Ham and Crystal Palace keen on the Welshman, though neither have made a concrete offer to Juventus.

Juventus would like to net €15m for the sale of the man they recruited on a free transfer in the summer of 2019, but a return to the club he arrived from, Arsenal, is out of the question right now due to wages.

Despite Ramsey being constantly linked with a return to the club he spent 11 formative years at, Calciomercato add that the star’s net salary of €7m is ‘considered too high’ by Arsenal.

Ramsey has unfortunately made little impact in Turin having been hindered by injury troubles once again in his career, this has left the midfielder to start in only 33 of his 65 appearances for Juventus.

It would be interesting to see whether Mikel Arteta would move for his former teammate and likely mentee if Ramsey’s wages weren’t an issue, as Arsenal need to strengthen in midfield following the exits of loanees Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard, as well as the expected exit of Granit Xhaka.