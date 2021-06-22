Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham will face off in a pre-season friendly series this summer.

The season has only recently come to an end, but plans have already been made over preparations for next season, and there are some exciting pre-season friendlies to look forward to.

That’s because Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs have all confirmed their participation in a pre-season friendly series called The Mind Series, aimed at raising money for Mind charity, which raises money and awareness for mental health.

The series is the first of its kind and involves the three biggest London clubs with one game at each of Stamford Bridge, Emirates Stadium and the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium.

It has been confirmed that tickets will be on sale in due course with £5 from each ticket sold going to support charitable projects, with 25 per cent going to Mind and 75 per cent to the respective club Foundations.

The fixture list is as follows:

Arsenal vs Chelsea – Sunday 1 August – Emirates Stadium – 3pm kick-off

Chelsea vs Tottenham – Wednesday 4 August – Stamford Bridge – 7.45pm

Tottenham vs Arsenal – Sunday 8 August – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – 2pm kick-off

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has had his say on the series, telling Chelsea’s official website: “I am pleased that my first pre-season with Chelsea contains such high-level fixtures against such top-quality opponents. Hopefully there can be plenty of fans in the stadiums.

“Derby matches against Arsenal and Tottenham cannot fail to have a competitive edge, which is what the team needs as we prepare for the season, and knowing the games will benefit charities as important as Mind and our own Foundation adds much value to the series.

“It is super important that looking after mental health is highlighted at this time in history.”