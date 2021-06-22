Arsenal could spend huge money this summer as they eye two Man City stars

There hasn’t been a lot of good that has come out of the whole ESL saga, but Arsenal fans may find out that it’s forced the Kroenke’s to actually spend a bit of cash to make them competitive again.

Of course it remains to be seen what they actually do in this transfer window, but it does look like it could be more exciting than simply targeting free agents and loan moves.

A report from Eurosport has indicated that the Gunners are going to spend big this summer, and it appears they are in contact with Man City about an ambitious double signing of Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez.

It would be a shock signing as both players have been instrumental in Man City’s title win so this would be a step down for them, and it’s for that reason that the report claims actually enticing them to the Emirates could be the biggest challenge.

Money will also be an issue but City want to sign Harry Kane and offloading the duo would boost their chances of that, while it also sounds like they will be spending over £100m this summer so perhaps the funds are there.

The report does point out that Arsenal are making a lot of enquiries just now to simply gauge the market and see where that money would be best spent, but perhaps they will make a splash on one of the players if the price is right.