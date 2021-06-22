Arsenal eye up transfers of Everton and Lille stars to replace big name

Arsenal are reportedly looking at two right-backs this summer amid doubts over Hector Bellerin’s future at the club.

The Spain international has had his problems with fitness and form in recent times, and has generally not really become the player he looked like he could become when he first broke into the Gunners’ first-team as a youngster.

It could now be that Arsenal would do well to move Bellerin on in this transfer window, though it seems they’re currently struggling to find a buyer.

That hasn’t stopped them eyeing up replacements, however, with the Daily Mail claiming Lille’s Zeki Celik is on their radar, along with Everton’s Jonjoe Kenny.

Despite this, Arsenal are not currently looking close to offloading Bellerin as the Mail claim the likes of AC Milan, Real Betis and Villarreal have been priced out of the move, while Paris Saint-Germain are focusing on signing Tottenham’s Serge Aurier instead.

It remains to be seen how this will all pan out, but Arsenal will surely need to sell before they can buy.

Celik or Kenny could be decent options for the north London giants, but it will be interesting to see if they’re also tempted to stick with Bellerin if they don’t manage to get someone to take him off their hands.