Arsenal rival Chelsea for €35million transfer of star who is “ready to pack his bags”

Arsenal are reportedly rivalling Chelsea for the transfer of Wolves winger Adama Traore this summer, according to reports in Spain.

The former Barcelona attacker is likely to be on the move this summer, with Wolves prepared to listen to offers of around €35million for him, while the player himself is also said to be “ready to pack his bags” and leave Molineux.

Arsenal could do with signing a new wide-player this summer and have also been linked with Porto star Jesus Corona in recent times, though Traore has the benefit of being proven in the Premier League.

Gunners fans will know all about Traore’s qualities from watching him in action in the English top flight in recent times, and it’s little surprise to see him attracting interest from bigger clubs.

Adama Traore

Adama Traore has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea

With Nicolas Pepe and Willian not really living up to expectations at the Emirates Stadium, Traore could certainly be an upgrade and help get the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang firing again next season.

Chelsea also look in need of a signing like the 25-year-old, who could be an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

