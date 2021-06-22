Premier League club in talks with Arsenal over potential £12.8million transfer

Watford have reportedly held talks with Arsenal over a potential transfer deal for Ainsley Maitland-Niles this summer.

The 23-year-old spent part of last season on loan at West Brom after falling out of favour in Mikel Arteta’s side, which came as a bit of a surprise after his key role for the club in their FA Cup triumph in 2019/20.

It now makes sense that Maitland-Niles could be moving on, and Todo Fichajes report that newly-promoted Premier League outfit Watford are keen to snap him up.

The Hornets will no doubt need to strengthen this summer if they are to avoid going straight back down to the Championship, and Maitland-Niles looks like he could fit the bill perfectly.

The versatile England international can play a variety of roles in midfield or at full-back, so would surely have something to offer at Vicarage Road.

Todo Fichajes claim that some talks have already taken place over a move, with Arsenal looking for around £12.8million to sell Maitland-Niles this summer.

Some Arsenal fans may be disappointed to see this talented academy graduate moving on, and will hope that Mikel Arteta perhaps affords more opportunities to Joe Willock after he also went out on loan last season.