Mikel Arteta ready to make another risky transfer decision involving promising Arsenal youngster

Arsenal are reportedly ready to consider loaning out promising young defender William Saliba again this summer.

The 20-year-old looks a talented player with a big future, but has so far struggled to break into the Arsenal first-team since his move from Saint-Etienne.

Saliba has already been loaned back to Saint-Etienne, as well as to Nice, and the Daily Mail now claim he could spent next season on loan at a Premier League club, with Newcastle said to be interested.

Gunners fans might not be too happy with Mikel Arteta’s strange reluctance to use Saliba, even though the Frenchman seems ideal to come in and form a long-term partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes.

With David Luiz leaving the Emirates Stadium this summer, there is surely a good opportunity for Saliba to get a run in the team now, but it seems that might not happen.

Arsenal supporters will be understandably confused about why their club bothered signing Saliba if they’re not going to play him, and it could be a particular blow to see him join Newcastle.

Joe Willock was also sent out on loan to St James’ Park in the second half of last season and looked absolutely superb for Steve Bruce’s side – a lot better than any of Arsenal’s current midfielders.

If the same thing happens with Saliba then Arteta’s judgement really has to be questioned.