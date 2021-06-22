Confirmed: Barcelona star requires surgery after dislocating knee tendon at Euro 2020

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele will require surgery for the injury he sustained during France’s draw with Hungary, his club have confirmed via an official statement.

Dembele was a second-half substitute for Les Bleus in their second group fixture, but didn’t last long, being withdrawn by Didier Deschamps after picking up an injury soon after his introduction.

The winger, while hot and cold, is an effective alternative for Didier Deschamps in attack, so he will have been anxiously waiting for news on his condition.

Unfortunately, it’s bad news, for all involved, with Dembele being ruled out of what remains of Euro 2020 after suffering a seemingly serious knee injury.

LATEST NEWS | @Dembouz has a dislocation of the biceps tendon in his right knee and will need surgical treatment. Details: https://t.co/RmiNhwpXMk pic.twitter.com/kEfjx6yVf8 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 22, 2021

Barcelona have confirmed via an official statement that Dembele has dislocated the biceps tendon in his right knee and will have to go under the knife in order to repair the damage.

Of course, it’s bad news for France, but more significantly it’s rotten news for Dembele, who just can’t seem to catch a break in his constant battle to stay fit.

With one year remaining on his contract, Dembele will have been hoping to sit down and assess his options upon returning from Euro 2020, but he doesn’t appear to have a choice in the matter now…

