Claims that Paris Saint-Germain doubled Barcelona’s Gini Wijnaldum wage proposal are fabricated, according to the Independent.

Wijnaldum played his last game for Liverpool at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, with his contract with the Reds due to officially expire on June 30th.

As is mentioned in the report by the Independent, Barcelona were the side leading the race to sign Wijnaldum, but PSG swooped in and got a deal done.

Spanish reports suggested that Barcelona were not going to have their offer driven up by PSG, who were thought to be offering as much as double as the Catalan giants.

However, as per the Independent, claims that Wijnaldum was being offered twice the amount by PSG as he was Barcelona are completely wide of the mark.

The report explains how the claims were completely made up in order to help Barcelona save face. In reality they had the player in their hands and let him slip.

Wijnaldum has had a storming Euro 2020 campaign to date, so you can only imagine how angry Joan Laporta will be. Though, he only has himself to blame.

