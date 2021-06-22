Arsenal could play key role in helping Manchester United land priority transfer target

Arsenal could reportedly have a key role to play in helping Manchester United seal the transfer of Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier.

The Red Devils’ interest in Trippier has supposedly led Atletico to take a look at Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin as a replacement, according to the print edition of Marca, as translated by Sport Witness.

Trippier has shone in La Liga and has been strongly linked as one of Man Utd’s priority targets by the Telegraph and others for a while now, and there’s no doubt Diego Simeone could do with a top quality replacement if the England international does move on.

United fans will hope they can successfully lure Trippier to Old Trafford, and that deal could be given a boost if Arsenal let Bellerin make the move to Madrid.

The Gunners have been linked with potential signings at right-back as well, suggesting Bellerin could indeed move on, though they’re currently struggling to find a buyer, according to the Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old has not been at his best for Arsenal for some time, and it could be the right time for the club to cash in on him as he doesn’t really look like becoming the player some will have expected him to be when he first broke through as a youngster.