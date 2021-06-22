Chelsea could sign England star this summer as interest described as concrete

Football has become largely predictable these days in terms of how well-drilled teams are. You know they’ll keep their shape and keep the ball all day long, but actually taking the next step and creating something can often be a problem.

It’s why players like Jack Grealish can be so dangerous when they are actually trusted by their coach and deployed in a way that allows him to cause problems rather than placing all the focus on maintaining the shape and keeping things tight.

Gareth Southgate either doesn’t know what to do with him or he’s more interested in not losing games rather than winning them, but there will be hopes that the Aston Villa man is unleashed against the Czech Republic tonight.

There’s already plenty of interest in him and a strong Euro’s will only enhance that, but it’s interesting to see a report from Football Insider via Goal which indicates there is “concrete” interest from Chelsea in his services next season.

The problem for Chelsea is it’s pointed out that Grealish signed a new five-year deal last year so there’s no pressure on Villa to sell, so it does mean it would take a huge fee to make it happen.

He’s shown he’s good enough to take a step up to an elite club and you would back Thomas Tuchel to improve his game, but it doesn’t look like a transfer is close at this point.