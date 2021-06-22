Chelsea are reportedly the current favourites for the transfer of West Ham star Declan Rice due to their connections with the player.

The England international was at Chelsea earlier in his career, spending some time in their academy before being let go, and it could be that he’s likely to return to Stamford Bridge.

MORE: Chelsea’s unsung hero eyed by Real Madrid

According to Eurosport, Rice is valued at more than £70million this summer after his superb form for West Ham, and Chelsea’s links with the player look to put them ahead of the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool in the race for his signature.

The 22-year-old is a top young talent who could undoubtedly do a job for any big six club, with Chelsea likely to benefit from bringing him in as an upgrade on the likes of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic, who have their qualities but who have not been particularly consistent.

United would surely also love to have a talent like Rice on their hands, with the Hammers ace likely to be an upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred in the defensive midfield department.

Rice can also operate as a centre-back, with both United and Chelsea perhaps in need of signings in that department as well this summer.

Eurosport add that Rice seems to have had his head turned by the transfer gossip surrounding him in recent times.