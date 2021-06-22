Chelsea forward finally leaves Stamford Bridge permanently after seven loan spells

Chelsea do have an impressive recruitment system where they stockpile players to sell for a profit, but it inevitably means that some careers will stagnate as players just bounce from loan spell to loan spell.

Izzy Brown is the perfect example as he only made one senior appearance for Chelsea after arriving in 2013, while he also went out on loan seven different times so it was clear that he was never going to get a proper chance.

He’s still only 24 so there’s plenty of time for him to settle down and establish himself somewhere, and that chance will come with Preston North End next season after they confirmed his signing on a permanent basis.

He’s also had a few injuries in his career which have held him back so this should be a positive move for the player, while Preston are going to get a talented forward who can play in a few different positions.

It’s a one-year deal with the option of an extra season if it all goes to plan, so hopefully he can live up to that early potential.