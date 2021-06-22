Chelsea stars Mason Mount & Ben Chilwell break their silence after being forced to sit out England duty due to self isolation

Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have both tweeted about their upcoming absence from England duty due to having self isolate.

The Blues pair were deemed to have been in close contact with club team-mate Billy Gilmour after playing against him when England met Scotland in their Euro 2020 clash on Friday night.

MORE: Chelsea contract rebel becomes shock transfer target for Real Madrid

Gilmour then tested positive for Covid-19 in what was a huge blow for Steve Clarke’s side, but it now also affects England as Mount and Chilwell need to avoid the rest of the England squad for ten days.

See below as the players both tweeted about how gutted they are about the decision, whilst vowing to keep on backing the team in their upcoming games…

I’m absolutely gutted to have to miss tonight’s game. I’ll be cheering on the boys as usual and ensuring that I’m ready to go again when called upon. Come on @England! — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) June 22, 2021

It’s a tough one to take and I’m gutted but i want to wish the boys all the best tonight in the game, I’ll be cheering you all on. I will make sure i am ready for when i can rejoin the squad. Lets go @England! — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) June 22, 2021

As you’ll no doubt have noticed, these tweets were sent out within just two minutes of each other and are worded remarkably similarly, but we’re sure that’s just a coincidence…

Anyway let’s hope all the players involved can stay safe and healthy and be back on the pitch again at these Euros as soon as possible.