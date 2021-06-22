Menu

Chelsea stars Mason Mount & Ben Chilwell break their silence after being forced to sit out England duty due to self isolation

Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have both tweeted about their upcoming absence from England duty due to having self isolate.

The Blues pair were deemed to have been in close contact with club team-mate Billy Gilmour after playing against him when England met Scotland in their Euro 2020 clash on Friday night.

Gilmour then tested positive for Covid-19 in what was a huge blow for Steve Clarke’s side, but it now also affects England as Mount and Chilwell need to avoid the rest of the England squad for ten days.

See below as the players both tweeted about how gutted they are about the decision, whilst vowing to keep on backing the team in their upcoming games…

As you’ll no doubt have noticed, these tweets were sent out within just two minutes of each other and are worded remarkably similarly, but we’re sure that’s just a coincidence…

Anyway let’s hope all the players involved can stay safe and healthy and be back on the pitch again at these Euros as soon as possible.

