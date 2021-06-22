Menu

New bids expected: Chelsea remain in talks over potential €80million transfer

Chelsea are reportedly still in the hunt for the transfer of Inter Milan star Achraf Hakimi, along with Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the latest transfer gossip surrounding the in-demand Morocco international, Chelsea and PSG remain in talks over a deal, with Inter expecting new bids for their star player.

Mangiante notes that Chelsea might try offering players to Inter for Hakimi, though it’s not clear how likely this is to work.

Fabrizio Romano has also reported on the Blues seeming to try a swap deal of sorts, though he claimed yesterday that the Serie A giants only want cash for the defender – around €80million…

Chelsea already have Reece James as a fine option at right wing-back, but he could also operate more centrally in a back three, so it might be worth pursuing Hakimi as well.

The former Real Madrid youngster could offer more of an attack-minded option in that area of the pitch, and seems like he’d be a fine fit for Thomas Tuchel’s style of football.

