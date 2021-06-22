Chelsea are reportedly still in the hunt for the transfer of Inter Milan star Achraf Hakimi, along with Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the latest transfer gossip surrounding the in-demand Morocco international, Chelsea and PSG remain in talks over a deal, with Inter expecting new bids for their star player.

See below for the details from Sky Italy’s Angelo Mangiante…

Nothing done yet for Hakimi. The race is still open between Chelsea and PSG: both are close.

Inter are expecting new bids and Chelsea can offering also players.

Talks ongoing with the two clubs.

Mangiante notes that Chelsea might try offering players to Inter for Hakimi, though it’s not clear how likely this is to work.

Fabrizio Romano has also reported on the Blues seeming to try a swap deal of sorts, though he claimed yesterday that the Serie A giants only want cash for the defender – around €80million…

Inter are confident to sign Calhanoglu as free agent. AC Milan contract bid [€4m net per season] will not be raised, it’s up to Hakan. ???? @SkySport Inter are waiting to receive new bids for Hakimi. Talks ongoing with PSG, Chelsea are offering players but Inter want €80m. ?? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2021

Chelsea already have Reece James as a fine option at right wing-back, but he could also operate more centrally in a back three, so it might be worth pursuing Hakimi as well.

The former Real Madrid youngster could offer more of an attack-minded option in that area of the pitch, and seems like he’d be a fine fit for Thomas Tuchel’s style of football.