Terms agreed: Bad news for Chelsea as £150m-rated star edges closer to Real Madrid move

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has reportedly agreed personal terms with Real Madrid, with the two clubs now needing to negotiate a transfer fee.

This huge piece of transfer news comes from journalist Alfredo Pedulla, who has tweeted the latest on the Haaland transfer situation, and it’s not looking too good for Chelsea, who have been linked with the Norway international by football.london and others.

MORE: Chelsea transfer news: Hakimi latest, Lewandowski wants move, Traore bid

See below as Pedulla claims Haaland has agreed terms on a move to Real Madrid, though Dortmund could make life difficult by demanding as much as £150million for their star player…

#Haaland: accordo con il #Real. Ora bisogna trovare intesa con #Dortmund che fa muro e chiede 175. Nel 2022 lo perderà a circa 75 — Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) June 21, 2021

Haaland scored 41 goals in 41 games last season, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young talents in world football.

Still only 20 years of age, Haaland looks nailed on to be a future Ballon d’Or winner, and he’d fit in great at a big club like Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants urgently need a goal-scorer like that in their ranks as they never truly replaced the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo when he left for Juventus.

Haaland could be a true Galactico signing for Los Blancos, who need upgrades on under-performing attacking players like Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale.

Chelsea will surely have to step up their efforts to land Haaland, with the Blues also not looking like having enough of a threat up front after a poor first season from both Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, while Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud remain out of favour.