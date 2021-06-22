Real Madrid consider transfer swoop for one of Chelsea’s unsung heroes

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger as he approaches the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Germany international was one of the club’s unsung heroes in last season’s Champions League-winning campaign, and it’s easy to see why Real Madrid could be keen on him at the moment, following the departure of long-serving captain Sergio Ramos at the end of his contract.

According to Don Balon, Rudiger is being tracked by Madrid at the moment and Chelsea are struggling to persuade him to put pen to paper on a new contract as things stand.

This does seem like a worry for the Blues, who could really do with continuing to build on such a promising campaign when they upset the odds to lift the Champions League title.

Thomas Tuchel will surely be aware that more work is needed to put together a team capable of challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title next term, and keeping Rudiger could also be an important part of the team’s plans.

The former Roma man may well be tempted by a new challenge, however, after his success in west London so far, and he could surely be a key figure in this Madrid team as they look to move on from Ramos.