Colombia appears to be feeling the absence of Everton ace following poor run of results

Colombia opened up the Copa America with a win over Ecuador, but following a draw against Venezuela and a loss against Peru, it’s evident that they do miss Everton FC midfielder James Rodriguez.

During a press conference, Colombia national team manager Reinaldo Rueda spoke to the media, where Marca Claro relayed his comments. The tactician touched on his squad’s lack of goal and offensive volume through three fixtures at the tournament.

“We need that pass in the last 20 meters to leave our striker’s hand in hand and then have that tranquility to define,” Rueda said.

Colombia misses a player like Rodriguez, a playmaker capable of inventing an assist that leaves only the strikers. That player who assists the strikers to generate hand-to-hand with the goalkeeper. For Rueda, there is the key to ending the team’s lack of goal.

“We have to improve to finish the plays, put the anxiety aside,” Rueda said.

Colombia will face off against Brazil, the toughest opponent in their group. If Rueda’s squad wants to hang with the Brazilian’s, they’ll need to find ways to score goals.

Ecuador and Peru tried to hold Brazil off the scoresheet, but eventually, their talent breaks through, and their goals can often come in bunches.