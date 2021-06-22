Crystal Palace and Leicester City both interested in on-loan Liverpool defender

According to recent reports, Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Leicester City are both interested in signing on-loan Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak.

That’s according to a recent report from Der Westen (via Sports Witness), who claims the Turkish defender, who has recently returned to parent club Schalke, could be set for a permanent move back to England.

Kabak, 21, spent the second half of last season on loan with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and although the defender performed fairly well, the Reds have opted against signing him on a permanent deal.

Although Kabak’s loan deal doesn’t technically expire until the end of the month, the defender has already returned to Schalke following Turkey’s group-stage exit from this summer’s Euros.

However, the 21-year-old is expected to play no part in his club’s attempts to climb back to Germany’s top-flight following their relegation last season.

Considered too expensive to keep on, Schalke is now looking for potential buyers and two sides who are being linked with a summer move are Crystal Palace and Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes.

The outlet claim that both sides are in with a chance of signing the Turkey international, who is currently valued at around £21.4m (€25m).