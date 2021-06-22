Arsenal are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The England international has impressed at Goodison Park and Stretty News also recently claimed Manchester United were among his admirers, though Everton won’t let him go for anything less than £80million.

It seems Arsenal could now also consider making a move for Calvert-Lewin, according to the Telegraph, though the report suggests it may require player sales first.

The Gunners could perhaps do well to bring in someone like Calvert-Lewin up front, with the 24-year-old proving prolific in the season just gone, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s form took a real dip.

United also look in need of more firepower up front after relying a lot on veteran front-man Edinson Cavani last season, as well as on the goals from midfield of Bruno Fernandes.

Calvert-Lewin will surely fancy his chances of shining for a bigger club, though some might argue that Everton is also a pretty good place to be at the moment.

The Toffees look like building something promising, though the loss of manager Carlo Ancelotti this summer is a big blow.

A move to Man Utd could be a step up for Calvert-Lewin, but right now it would be hard to justify swapping Everton for Arsenal, given the north Londoners’ major decline in recent years.