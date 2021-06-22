Menu

‘Sack him now’ – These England fans want ‘absolute coward’ #SouthgateOut for ‘criminal’ team selection

England National Team
Some England fans on Twitter want Gareth Southgate sacked after seeing the starting eleven he’s named to face the Czech Republic this evening.

Southgate has been under scrutiny from England fans for his negative team selections, with the Three Lions boss often opting to field two holding midfielders, as well as overlooking some of the country’s most talented attacking players.

Jadon Sancho is one player who has been continually shunned by Southgate. He’s being forced to watch from the sidelines again tonight, with Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka being rotated into the side.

The inclusion of Grealish, who too has been longed for by the supporters, hasn’t been enough to earn Southgate much credit among the England faithful, some of whom have taken to Twitter to demand his sacking after seeing the team.

All this without a ball being kicked – there really is something special about Football Twitter, isn’t there?

