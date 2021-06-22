‘Sack him now’ – These England fans want ‘absolute coward’ #SouthgateOut for ‘criminal’ team selection

Some England fans on Twitter want Gareth Southgate sacked after seeing the starting eleven he’s named to face the Czech Republic this evening.

Southgate has been under scrutiny from England fans for his negative team selections, with the Three Lions boss often opting to field two holding midfielders, as well as overlooking some of the country’s most talented attacking players.

Jadon Sancho is one player who has been continually shunned by Southgate. He’s being forced to watch from the sidelines again tonight, with Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka being rotated into the side.

Team news is in… ? Here’s how the #ThreeLions line up for tonight’s clash with Czech Republic at @wembleystadium: pic.twitter.com/MGMuDygqRL — England (@England) June 22, 2021

The inclusion of Grealish, who too has been longed for by the supporters, hasn’t been enough to earn Southgate much credit among the England faithful, some of whom have taken to Twitter to demand his sacking after seeing the team.

All this without a ball being kicked – there really is something special about Football Twitter, isn’t there?

Saka over Sancho is criminal. Actually deep it, Sancho is a world class winger and he’s getting benched by a 19 year old utility player who’s stuck in mid table. #southgateout — Glorious Greenwood (@UtdEzek) June 22, 2021

Southgate sees kane not getting service and completely drops foden, keeps sterling and brings in saka what is wrong with this man #SouthgateOut — Joseph ??????? #EnicOut #ValverdeIn (@_JosephxThfc2_) June 22, 2021

Yet again, Sterling survives and Sancho doesn’t start. We’re at home, playing Czech Republic, 40th ranked in the world, yet still play 2 defensive midfielders. Show some intent Southgate… #eng #southgateout — Craig ??? (@Craig_0000) June 22, 2021

So #England have already qualified for the group stage and #southgate still wants a defensive approach playing two defensive midfielders. Can we please sack him now? #southgateout https://t.co/HJROMyUsWa — Harry (@harry_walmsley) June 22, 2021

@England Just seen the team. Not happy. Saka ahead of Sancho or Rashford is nothing short of a joke. Southgate is playing to lose to get an easier route to the final. If you want to win you need to beat the best at some point. Absolute disgrace. #southgateout — Psycoshark Gaming (@psycoshark) June 22, 2021

