England are set to take on Czech Republic tonight in their final group game, and can perhaps afford to relax a bit as they’re already guaranteed a place in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

The Three Lions will want a good performance tonight, however, after receiving a huge amount of criticism for the way they played in a 0-0 draw with Scotland last Friday.

It’s surely time for Gareth Southgate to be a bit more adventurous and field Jack Grealish in his team, with this England side so often looking like missing that bit of spark in the final third.

One imagines there will also be a place for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, who has missed the first two games with injury, but who is a key player for Southgate’s side.

Elsewhere in defence, we expect Chelsea’s Reece James might miss out as Manchester City’s Kyle Walker would surely represent the more attack-minded option from right-back.

Apart from that, don’t expect too many changes, with this being our predicted line up as England take on the Czech Republic this evening…

There’s still no room for some exciting young players in Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham, but their time will surely come.

Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell also have to miss out due to self-isolation rules over Covid-19, but overall this seems like a strong team that can perhaps put on a bit more of a show.

