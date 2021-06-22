Menu

Euro giants fear super-agent is trying to force his star client towards a transfer to Man United

We all know that the vast majority of agents are good and they do their best to help their clients, but there are a few who simply want to make some money and the only way to do that is to move a player around.

Mino Raiola is the prime example as his players never stay at a club for long, but Pini Zahavi is also starting to emerge as one of these so-called “super-agents”.

One of his higher profile clients is Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman who has been linked with a move this summer, and there’s an interesting report starting to emerge over his future:

If that is true then it will be fascinating to actually see what happens, as Coman is in the ideal situation at a club that wins silverware and knows how to get the best out of him.

A potential move to both Man United and Chelsea has been touted recently, but that report also suggests that Bayern want at least £70m to let him go so it will take a major investment to get him out of Munich.

Ultimately if Coman wants to stay then that’s what should happen, but his agent may have other plans.

