AC Milan have the name of Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech on their shortlist as they search for a replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu, who is about to seal a free transfer to rivals Inter Milan, according to Sky Italy.

Sky Sport Italy report that of the several names that the Milan hierarchy are considering, a few options include players seen as ‘redundant’ by European powerhouses like Ziyech at Chelsea.

The Blues pre-agreed the signing of Ziyech last February, with the playmaker joining from Ajax for an initial €44m in a deal that includes a further €4m in potential add-ons, according to BBC Sport.

Ziyech made 39 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea but injuries at key points in the first-half of the season made it difficult for the Moroccan to establish himself as a starter.

Of the 39 outings, Ziyech started in 23. The 28-year-old still managed to show glimpses of his brilliant quality as he scored six times and laid on four assists.

Ziyech is not the only option for the Rossoneri, with the Milan outfit also having the chance to ‘take advantage’ of their ‘good relations’ with former player, director and manager Leonardo as they eye Rafinha from Paris Saint-Germain.

Stefano Pioli’s side, who enjoyed a wonderful first-half of the season which left them serious title contenders only to tail off from January onwards, are also keen on Toulouse talent Yacine Adli.

The theme of ‘redundant’ players is certainly an area Milan are looking at this summer as they’re also interested in Roma attacker Cengiz Under, Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar and James Rodriguez – who could perhaps be seen as unwanted by whoever Everton appoint as their new manager.