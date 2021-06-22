Former Argentina national team player feels sorry for Lionel Messi for having Lionel Scaloni as manager

Former Argentina national team midfielder José Basualdo had harsh words for manager Lionel Scaloni.

Marca Claro relayed the comments made by Basualdo, who stated that he feels terrible for Lionel Mess for having Scaloni as the manager for La Albiceleste. The former player went on to say the Scaloni manages like he’s coaching a group of U-20 players.

“We enter into a peace in which everyone is asking if they play well or not, and they do not wonder if we are going to win something or not. Let Scaloni say that he wants to win the Copa América. Then we see what happens. It is believed that he is in the sub 20,” Basualdo said.

“Argentina has to play to win something. I’m sorry for Messi because it seems the only one who wants to win things. The others are calm because the technician is quiet. You start watching the European Championships, and you think, does Argentina’s to play Germany or France?”

Basualdo stated that he would like to see River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo take the reins as the national team manager. The ex-midfielder states that having Gallardo would allow Argentina to build a project with an identity.

“Gallardo has to be the coach of the National Team. We have to look for a productive line of play. Argentina has to look for a project idea, decide where we are going, and analyze the technicians who agree with that project. Gareca, Gallardo, those who are now at the moment. It happens that there is a lot of politics,” Basualdo said.

Finally, Basualdo stated that Brazil is levels above Argentina because the desire that he sees in the players.

In contrast, he doesn’t see that hunger on the Argentine squad, saying that he does not perceive that hunger from someone like Lautaro Martínez to score goals or become a significant factor.

“Brazil is more than two steps above us. They are hungry; ours are not. I do not see a Lautaro Martínez hungry to score goals; Kun went to accompany Messi,” Basualdo said.

“I’m not fond of Scaloni at all. He arrives without experience. It’s not the pig’s fault but the one who feeds him. He doesn’t know how to make a change in how the players get up that day.”

Brazil and Argentina don’t face each other in group play but could meet in the knockout stages.