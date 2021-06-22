Former Arsenal star will take a paycut to secure return – Gunners will need to give up talented youngster in return

Every football club has to make decisions between trying to win now and setting themselves up for the future, so this could be a fascinating choice for Arsenal to make.

Aaron Ramsey has been linked with a return to England ever since he actually left to join Juventus, and he could be a great signing for Arsenal if he stays fit and if Mikel Arteta can find a clear role for him in the team.

A report from Sport Witness has indicated that Ramsey has decided he wants to return to Arsenal and he’s even willing to take a pay cut to make this happen, but Juve aren’t willing to tear up his contract so an agreement will need to be found.

They also quoted Calciomercato who indicated that this was true, but there could be a serious dilemma here as Juve want Folarin Balogun in return.

Balogun is one of Arsenal’s brightest youth prospects and he could go on to become an elite striker if he lives up to his potential, so they’ll need to decide if having Ramsey now is more important than developing Balogun.

From Arsenal’s point of view you would have to fear that Balogun goes on to become a star at Juve while Ramsey may pick up some injuries and his return may not live up to expectations, so it will be fascinating to see how this plays out.