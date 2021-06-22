Jadon Sancho agreement: Journalist reveals details of Manchester United wages and contract length

Patrick Berger, Chief Reporter at SPORT1, has revealed that Manchester United already have an agreement in principle with Jadon Sancho.

Berger, who has been keeping Man United fans reliability updated throughout the Sancho saga to date, appeared as a guest on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel on Tuesday afternoon.

The SPORT1 reporter has been following the German team in their Euro 2020 campaign, but managed to find time to keep the Red Devils supporters updated on their club’s transfer activities.

While appearing on the Stretford Paddock, Berger revealed that Jadon Sancho has already reached an agreement with Man United in advance of a deal being struck with Borussia Dortmund.

Berger believes that Sancho will earn €15M (£12.8M)-a-year at Old Trafford, which works out at roughly £250K-a-week, a significant increase on what he earns currently at Dortmund.

While it’s encouraging news, no doubt, agreeing personal terms with Sancho has never been a sticking point for Man United – they need to open their chequebook and give Dortmund what they want.

