Arsenal consider transfer swoop for versatile wide-man

Arsenal FC
Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer swoop for Porto winger Jesus Corona this summer.

The Gunners have a long list of targets ahead of the new season, and versatile Mexico international Corona is said to be among them, according to the Daily Mail.

The report states that Corona would most likely be brought in with the view of challenging Nicolas Pepe and Willian for a place in Arsenal’s attack, but the 28-year-old is versatile and could also operate as a right-back or wing-back.

Arsenal look in need of a major overhaul after a hugely disappointing 2020/21 campaign, so there could be room for someone like Corona to come in and fill a number of different positions.

Jesus Corona in action for Porto

Jesus Corona in action for Porto

Mikel Arteta could undoubtedly benefit from more quality up front, with Willian and Pepe not having the desired impact at the Emirates Stadium so far.

Hector Bellerin is also not really living up to the potential he showed as a youngster, so Corona could be an upgrade as an attack-minded right-back.

Corona has been at Porto for the last six years and has previously also represented Eredivisie side FC Twente.

