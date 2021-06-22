Tottenham striker Harry Kane will “obliterate” the Premier League scoring record if he joins Manchester City, according to the current holder of the record, Alan Shearer.

Watch the video below as the Newcastle and England legend admits he’d be happy to see Kane overtake him in first place in the Premier League scoring charts, as he’s a nice guy.

Shearer also fuelled the current transfer speculation by suggesting Kane would do even better in front of goal by making a move to City, who have been strongly linked with him by BBC Sport and others.

Kane has been a joy to watch in his time at Spurs, but there’s no doubt he could do well to play at a club where he’s more likely to win trophies.

The 27-year-old is currently on 166 Premier League goals, so there’s still some way for him to go to catch Shearer, who remains top with 260 after a legendary career.

Top Premier League scorers of all time:

1. Alan Shearer – 260

2. Wayne Rooney – 208

3. Andrew Cole – 187

4. Sergio Aguero – 184

5. Frank Lampard – 177

6. Thierry Henry – 175

7. Harry Kane – 166

8. Robbie Fowler – 163

9. Jermain Defoe – 162

10. Michael Owen – 150