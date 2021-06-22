Roy Keane gives his unique take as England stars are forced to self-isolate after 20 minute conversation

Roy Keane has revealed his lack of understanding as to why Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were chatting with Billy Gilmour after England’s draw with Scotland.

As was reported by the BBC earlier today, Mount and Chilwell were ruled out of England’s final group fixture against the Czech Republic, and most likely their round of 16 game, having been told to self-isolate following an interaction with Scotland midfielder Gilmour.

Gilmour, a teammate of Mount and Chilwell at Chelsea, has tested positive for coronavirus, essentially ending his Euro 2020 campaign prematurely. With the youngster having interacted with his teammates at Wembley, they were both forced into self-isolation.

READ MORE: ‘Sack him now’ – These England fans want ‘absolute coward’ #SouthgateOut for ‘criminal’ team selection

There’s plenty of takes to be given on this one, naturally you may feel inclined to question why the England duo have been told to isolate but not more of the Scotland squad, but Roy Keane has given his unique view on it while providing punditry for ITV this evening.

Roy Keane on ITV: ‘Why would you want to speak to an opposition player – I don’t care if he’s your teammate or not – for over 20 minutes?’ ? — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) June 22, 2021

And this is Keane at his most refined, isn’t it?

He hates any sort of interaction with rivals, any niceties, hugs in the tunnel – the lot. OF COURSE he was going to go on national television and complain about friends talking to friends.

Never change, Roy…

Click here for more of the latest Euro 2020 news